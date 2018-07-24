Misc. Action From Unit 2 Board

The Bond County Community Unit 2 school board approved several items at its July meeting.

The contract with Bushue Human Resources was renewed. Board President Dr. Edmar Schreiber said the board began working with Bushue to curb cost and improve the management of risk.

Click below to hear his comments:

The contract was renewed on a unanimous vote of board members in attendance.

Also accepted was renewal for property and casualty insurance from the Prairie State Insurance Cooperative at a savings of 1.18 percent from last year’s premium. The new policy includes the addition of violent malicious acts coverage, as recommended by a vote of cooperative members.

The board approved the district’s technology refresh plan, which will utilize no more than $68,000 in education lease levy money to address technology issues.

Meg File, Unit 2 technology coordinator, reported 256 aging student Chromebook devices, covering all attendance centers, except Greenville Elementary School, will be updated, and two mobile Chromebook carts will be purchased for the high school.

The GES Chromebooks were refreshed in 2016 using Title 1 funds.

Interfund loans, approved by the board, were for $1,700 from the working cash fund to the TORT insurance fund, and $11,000 from the working cash fund to the operations and maintenance fund.

Lease payment agreements, to use facilities for the Kindergarten Readiness Program, were approved with the Greenville Free Methodist Church and Katie’s Country Kids in Mulberry Grove.

Low bids were accepted from Aunt Millie’s Bakeries for bread, Prairie Farms Dairy for dairy products, Aramark for towel service, and South Central FS for motor oil, antifreeze, and diesel exhaust fluid.

The agreement between Unit 2 and the Jr. Comets football program was approved with no changes from last year.