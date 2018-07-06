More From June Unit Two Board Meeting

At the June meeting, The Bond County Unit 2 board of education changed its worker’s compensation insurance carrier.

The one-year policy was approved with the Worker’s Compensation Self-Insurance Trust at a premium of $92,537. The agent is from Okawville.

Four bids were received, none from Bond County.

The board renewed its contract for auditing services with Mose, Yockey, Brown and Kull of Shelbyville. The cost will not exceed $10,450 for the 2018 fiscal year audit and $4,175 for the required single audit. The total cost is $575 higher than last year.

The Shelbyville firm has conducted the district’s audits for 9 years. There was a brief discussion by board members about possibly seeking audit bids next year.

The board renewed the district’s membership with the Illinois Association of School Boards. The renewal fee was $5,037.

Superintendent Wes Olson stated the IASB annual conference is in November and he asked board members to consider whether or not they want to attend. Many years ago the district paid for the entire board to attend, but Olson said in recent years only two have gone.

The topic will be on the July meeting agenda.

The school board approved the annual prevailing wage ordinance.