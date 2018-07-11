Connections Made In CC Food Mart Armed Robbery Investigation

Greenville police report a connection has been established between an armed robbery that occurred at CC Food Mart in Greenville on June 21 and an armed robbery at the Effingham Burger King an hour later.

Greenville Sergeant Deb Keserauskis told WGEL police have connected the Greenville and Effingham incidents based on video surveillance from both businesses. She said at least one of the individuals was definitely at both crimes.

Other armed robberies also occurred in Marshall, Illinois and Clay County, Indiana, but they have not been connected to the Greenville robbery at this time.

Sergeant Keserauskis also stated an armed robbery occurred recently at a Walgreens in East Peoria. One of the two robbers was arrested and Sergeant Keserauskis indicated Greenville police are looking into whether there is any connection between the subject and the CC Food Mart armed robbery.

In the Greenville robbery, three black men, one displaying a hand gun, approached the clerk at the cash register at 9:14 p.m. and demanded money. None of the men wore masks, although the one with the gun wore a hood, which shielded his face from the camera.

They fled with an undetermined amount of money. No one was injured.