Mulberry Grove Board Of Education Approves Raise

The Mulberry Grove Board of Education met Monday and approved proposed changes to the student handbook. They accepted the bid from Prairie Farms for milk and the bid from Bimbo Bakery for bread.

Pay for high school varsity basketball officials had not been increased for several years. Board members approved a $10.00 increase for officials at high school varsity games.

The district has five new buses and bus drivers are needed.

Following an executive session, the board approved a 3% raise for all non-certified staff. They hired Zoe Zinkgraf assistant softball coach for junior high and high school. Board members accepted the resignation of Lindy Zeeb assistant junior high and high school volleyball coach and they also accepted the resignation of Scott Boyles scholar bowl coach.