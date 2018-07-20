Mulberry Grove School Registration & Enrollment Information

Registration dates at Mulberry Grove School are Thursday, July 26, from noon – 6:00 p.m. and Friday, July 27, from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Orientations for 6th and 9th grade students are Thursday, August 9.

9th grade orientation is at 6:00 p.m. and 6th grade orientation is at 7:00, both in the cafeteria.

New students to the district should stop by the school office before registration dates to get records transferred.

For information on fees and physical exam requirements, call Jackie in the high school office at 326-8221 or Tammy in the elementary office at 326-8811.