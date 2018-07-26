Nehrt Joins Board Of Health

The Bond County Board of Health welcomed Rebecca Nehrt as its newest member this week and re-elected officers Tom Dawdy, President; Jo Kirkham, Vice President; and Dr. Tracy Hall, Secretary.

Administrator Sean Eifert reported that the department’s home health program received its 3-year public health survey and performed very well. Eifert also reported that he has been appointed to chair the statewide behavioral health advisory group through the Illinois Association of Public Health Administrators. He said he hopes working with behavioral health agencies throughout the state will allow Bond County to bring more visibility to the struggles it faces through group advocacy at the state level.

For the month of June, the health department realized a decrease in its cash reserves of $95,594.50. Decreased cash flow with the end of the state fiscal year, the conversion of Medicaid to an MCO model, and tax revenue that has not yet been received all contributed to the decrease. As of the end of June, the department holds 60 days operating cash in reserve.