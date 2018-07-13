Kaskaskia College President George Evans will hold an informational session at the Trenton Education Center on Thursday, July 26 to discuss the new “After School College Program” that is being launched in the fall semester for area high school students.

Fourteen area high schools have chosen to participate with the goal of replacing college credit that was lost due to the faculty credentialing changes by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) in 2017.

Students can now earn college credit from Kaskaskia College while still in high school by taking courses online, or after school. This initiative will save students and families thousands of dollars in future college expenses. The tuition and mandatory fees will be waived by Kaskaskia and students will only be responsible for lab fees and textbooks.

According to new KC President George Evans, “By waiving the tuition, the College hopes to save the high school students and their parents funds for which they can use to pursue their academic field of study after they graduate from Kaskaskia. We truly hope parents and students take advantage of this opportunity.”

The session will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the KC Trenton Education Center.

This initiative is being offered with assistance from the Kaskaskia College Foundation. For more information or a complete list of course offerings, please call Amy Troutt at 618-545-3048 or email atroutt@kaskaskia.edu.