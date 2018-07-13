New Dietitian For Summer Nutrition Series

Brooke Lipe, Registered and Licensed Dietitian, will be the new instructor for the Summer Nutrition Series at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland.

Lipe graduated from Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau in 2002 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Food and Nutrition. She then completed a dietetic internship in Augusta, Georgia. She began her career at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland in May as the outpatient dietitian. She has been a dietitian for 14 years and enjoys encouraging people to live their best life through nutrition.

The following dates and topics are scheduled for the Summer Nutrition Series at St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland:

July 24: Tips and Tricks for Healthy Eating on the Go.

July 31: Kids in the Kitchen – Cooking demonstration of easy kid-friendly recipes to make at home with help from your kids.

August 7: Back in the Groove – Quick meal ideas, meal preparation, and easy lunch and snacks for school.

August 14: Making the Most of Summer Produce – Recipe ideas and storage.

This series of four classes will be held in the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Friends Café from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To register or to obtain more information about the Summer Nutrition Series, contact Brooke Lipe, RD, LD, at 618-651-2743 or brooke.lipe@hshs.org. For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.