New Greenville City Councilman

At a special meeting Monday evening, the Greenville City Council filled a councilman vacancy.

Bill Carpenter was unanimously appointed to replace Jes Adam, who resigned at the end of May.

Carpenter will complete Adam’s four-year term which expires in the spring of 2019.

A lifelong educator, Carpenter and his wife, Terri, have lived in Greenville 6 years.

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner said the council had a difficult decision to fill the vacancy. Nine individuals applied and met with the council for interviews. He said the pool of applicants was very strong.

Carpenter has been in education for 37 years. He was principal at Sorento School for 11 years, retiring in 2017. He will soon begin his second year as part-time assistant principal at the Greenville Elementary School.

Carpenter told WGEL he was pleased to receive the appointment. He said the community has been wonderful to him and his family. Now that he is retired he says it’s time to give back.

Mayor Gaffner thanked the councilmen and city staff for their work in the selection process.

This will be Carpenter’s first position in government. He said he is looking forward to it and will see how it goes before making any decision about the future.