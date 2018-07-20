Non-Profit Sign Changes

The Greenville City Council has amended its sign code to update regulations for prohibited off-premise signs.

The changes are for non-profit organizations wanting to erect temporary signs to promote events. The ordinance now allows those signs, has a time limit the signs can be up, and designates locations where they are allowed.

City Manager Dave Willey said the action was taken after a meeting was held with representatives of several non-profit groups.

Several different organizations spoke at the meeting. The locations where signs are allowed were not changed, but the time limit was changed from 14 to 15 days.

To hear more, click below:

The non-profit signs are limited to 32 square feet in size.

Businesses in Greenville are prohibited from have off-premise signs.