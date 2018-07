At 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Bond County Sheriff’s deputies, Illinois State Police, Pocahontas Fire & EMS, the Bond County Ambulance Service, Highland Ambulance, and a medical helicopter were dispatched to an accident involving an overturned vehicle near the 36 mile marker on Interstate 70 in the eastbound lanes.

According to local authorities, three adults and one child were involved in the accident. One person was airlifted from the scene.

Further information has not been made available.