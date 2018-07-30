Organizers Pleased With Heritage Days Event

Organizers of Farm Heritage Days at the American Farm Heritage Museum thought this year’s event was successful, despite rain cancelling most of Sunday’s activities.

Tractor pulling began Sunday, but had to be called off when the rain arrived. The car cruise was also cancelled. Some youngsters had the chance to compete in the pedal pull. In the same building was a new display of old bicycles, courtesy of the Gateway Coasters from the Metro East area.

Museum President Brent Adkins talked about this year’s show, noting that two out of the three days had beautiful weather. He said Friday’s attendance was a new record and numbers are still being tallied for Saturday. He said people came from throughout the US and Canada.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to Vice President Paul Stockamp and Adkins about the turnout of tractors. He said there was a good variety of Case tractors and many non-Case tractors. According to Stockamp and Adkins, the Case club was overwhelmed with the event, saying they’d be back again.

This was the 15th year for Farm Heritage Days.

Next year’s show will feature International Harvester tractors.