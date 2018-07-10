Original Library Door Refurbished

An original piece of the Greenville Public Library has been preserved for continued use.

The entrance door has been refurbished by Vance Daniken. It weighs about 400 pounds with its glass. Daniken removed the door to work on it, installing a temporary door for the library. The original door was reinstalled on July 4.

Jo Keillor, library director, said the library board is committed to maintaining the history of the library. She said the door was refinished to make it shine like the new handrail on the newly renovated steps that lead to the library. Daniken removed the old paint, repainted the door, and touched up the brass accents.

Click below to hear her comments in full:

The large door had been colored black for many years, but has now been painted green, and the brass plates have been polished.