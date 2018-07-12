Park District Board Receives Pool Update

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night.

The majority of the meeting was spent talking about the swimming pool, which recently received major improvements.

KPD Director Jerry Sauerwein reported some problems have been handled by the contractor. He said the floor drains in the new concession building and family changing area are not draining properly, and need to be addressed. Sauerwein said work is also needed on the main pool deck drains.

The district is withholding final payment to the contractor until the checklist of items is addressed, according to Sauerwein.

He advised pool attendance has increased with the addition of the new splash pad.

A letter from a parent was reviewed by board members regarding a fee refund for swimming lessons.

Sauerwein said the district has a refund policy and the board felt it should be followed.

Cheer K Camp is being held Wednesday through Saturday of this week at Patriot’s Park, for those in grades one through nine.

The camp is being taught by the Greenville University cheerleaders.

Registration for flag football is underway and ends at 5 p.m. on July 20. Sign up can be accomplished on the Kingsbury Park District web site.