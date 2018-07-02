Penny Wait Retires From Bradford National Bank

Bradford National Bank President and CEO Doug Stroud has announced that Penny Wait is retiring from the bank after 29 years of service.

Wait began her career at Bradford National Bank on July 24, 1989. She started out in bookkeeping and as a teller. After six months, she started working in the loan department and since 1994 worked as the bank’s loan secretary/processor, a position she has held for 25 years. She said, “There has been a lot of changes over the years as I went from typing up loan documents on a form with a typewriter, to doing everything on a computer. Today, a lot of the loan related items are taken care of using the internet. The different forms and legal loan requirements have changed significantly over the years.”

She added, “Bradford has been a great place to work. I’ve worked with really good people, met people that I consider good friends, and most of the time I’ve enjoyed the challenge of the job. I especially appreciate the loan officers that I’ve worked with. They’ve been great to work with and I will miss them.”

Bank employees and family members are hosting a private retirement reception for Wait later this week.

President Stroud said, “Penny has been a faithful and reliable employee for all of these years. She has assisted hundreds of families in our loan department. Her knowledge and experience has been an incredible benefit to Bradford National Bank.”

Founded in 1867, Bradford National Bank is in its 151st year of operation.