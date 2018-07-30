Recent Bond County Blood Drives

Tuesday, July 24, the Federal Correctional Institution sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive in the Staff Training Center. Thirteen people registered with eleven units of whole blood and four units of red blood cells collected. Paul Perfetti got a 4-gallon pin and Kurt Neudeck a 2-gallon pin. James Clanton and Kurt Neudeck each donated two units of red blood cells.

The Mulberry Grove American Legion Post 1180 sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive Wednesday, July 25, in the community building. Seventeen people registered with 15 units of whole blood and two units of red blood cells collected. Joe Leidner got an 11-gallon pin and Donald Blankenship an 8-gallon pin. Abigail Miles was a first-time donor.