“Fall Prevention” Lunch & Learn

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is hosting their next monthly “Lunch and Learn” event at the Bond County Senior Center on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bond County Senior Center at 1001 East Harris Avenue, Greenville.

Everyone is welcome as Candice Timmermann, Physical Therapist Assistant, provides education on fall prevention. Timmermann will discuss simple exercises that can be done to gain balance and strength, as well as quick updates that can be made to your home that improve safety and decrease fall risk.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital conducts Lunch and Learn events at the Bond County Senior Center on a bi-monthly basis, to provide area senior citizens with helpful information to help improve their health and life.

To make a reservation to attend the August 9 Lunch and Learn event at the Bond County Senior Center, please call 664-1465, ext.104, no later than 9 a.m. on August 9. For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s web site at www.hshsholyfamily.org.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.