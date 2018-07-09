Shimkus Visits DeMoulin Museum

Illinois Congressman John Shimkus was in Greenville last week and visited the DeMoulin Museum.

The museum honors the DeMoulin Brothers factory, which has been in Greenville since 1892, and its employees. Among the items on display are lodge initiation devices and band uniforms.

Shimkus said he enjoyed the museum visit and encouraged people to visit it. He said people will have a great time and be surprised by the DeMoulin company’s history.

Curator John Goldsmith was pleased that the congressman stopped by the museum. He said Shimkus had a similar reaction to the lodge initiation devices was like that of all visitors. “He really seemed to get a kick out of them,” Goldsmith said.

The DeMoulin Museum is at 205 South Prairie Street. It is open 1 to 3 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free.