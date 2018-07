The St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville 150th Anniversary Celebration is Sunday, August 12. Mass on the grass is at 10:00 a.m. with a time capsule event at 11:00. Games for the kids are from noon – 5:00 p.m. with other activities and music by local artists from noon – 6:00 and The Thirsting performing from 6:00 – 8:00. Food trucks will be open from noon – 5:30. Bring your lawn chairs and for more information, check their Facebook page.