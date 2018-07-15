Storms Impact Surrounding Area

Strong storms moved through the area Saturday afternoon and evening.

While Bond County remained largely unaffected, at one point, there were warnings for Clinton, Madison, Montgomery, and Macoupin Counties, among others.

WGEL did not receive any reports of damage, however power outages were reported throughout the Metro East.

The skies grew very dark in Bond County, and while we did receive some thunderstorms, much of the severe weather stuck to the surrounding counties. The Pocahontas-Old Ripley Volunteer Firemen & EMS Picnic went on as planned Saturday evening.

Each of the photos you see here were taken on the western side of Bond County. The photo above shows the skies over Pocahontas. The pic below was taken on the Bond/Madison County Line along Rt. 140.

