Strieker & Breese District 12 Part Ways

Former Bond County Unit 2 superintendent Jeff Strieker has ended his time as superintendent in the Breese District 12 school district.

At a meeting last week, the District 12 school board approved a mutual separation agreement with Strieker. He had just completed his first year as the district’s superintendent.

The board said in a prepared statement the mutual agreement and settlement was not a result of fault or misconduct, but could be best described as a mutual agreement for both professional and personal reasons.

In May, District 12 teachers had a vote of no confidence in Mr. Strieker and the school board was notified of this.

Strieker spent 8 years in Bond County Unit 2, the first two as district manager. He was superintendent from 2009 to the summer of 2015 when he resigned, and then became superintendent of the Litchfield district.