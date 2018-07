The deadline for payment of the first installment of Bond County real estate taxes is Friday, July 6.

The treasurer’s office will be open during regular business hours Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bond County Treasurer Katie Weiss said taxes can be paid by mail, in person at the treasurer’s office at 203 West College Avenue in Greenville, or at participating banks in Bond County.

The second installment deadline is September 6.