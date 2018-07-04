Tourism Committee Talks BoCo Fair, Paws In the Park

At its recent meeting, the Greenville Tourism Committee approved two requests for tourism funds.

The committee allowed the $3,000 in the budget for the Bond County Fair, which is August 2 through August 7.

Fair Secretary Judy Debatin said this is the 70th anniversary of the fair. Friday of fair week is designated as Farmer’s Day, with activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a new rodeo will perform on Sunday night, and fireworks will follow the parade on Tuesday night.

The committee approved $750 for the Bond County Humane Society’s 15th annual Paws In The Park.

This year’s event is Saturday, September 15 at Patriot’s Park, west of Greenville.

Tourism funds are to be used to promote local events.