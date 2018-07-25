Trump To Visit Granite City Thursday

President Donald Trump will be in Granite City Thursday (July 26), speaking about trade while visiting the Granite City Works factory.

Congressman John Shimkus issued the following statement about the upcoming visit:

“I can see Granite City Works from my house in Collinsville, and most all of us who call Madison County home have had a friend, a neighbor, or a relative – my late grandfather worked there – who earned a good living because of that steel plant. It’s undeniable that President Trump’s trade policies have brought hundreds of steel jobs back to Illinois, and I’m happy for the workers, their families, and our community. I’m proud to represent some of those steelworkers, just as I’m also proud to represent thousands of corn, bean, and pork producers across 33 counties in central and southern Illinois. I appreciate the president’s commitment to helping my farmers, as he’s already helped my steelworkers, by fighting back against those who engage in unfair trade practices. The sooner we negotiate better trade deals, the better off all my constituents will be.”