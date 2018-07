There were two American Red Cross blood drives recently in Bond County, in the VFW Post 1377 in Greenville and the St. Nicholas Church in Pocahontas. Forty-four units of whole blood and two units of red blood cells were collected. Mike Kendall got a 15-gallon pin, Mary Gaffner a 13-gallon pin, and Vanessa Maroon a 10-gallon pin. Adam Blunt donated two units of red blood cells.