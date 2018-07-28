Two-Vehicle Accident In Fayette County

Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday, July 27 at 7:45 AM on Interstate 57 in Fayette County.

Police say a white 2011 Ford UHAUL truck, driven by 23 year old Alexander W. Gary, of Hazel Crest, IL, was northbound I-57 about 2.5 miles north of Farina, when it crossed the center lane boundary and rear ended the trailer of a Freightliner tractor trailer drive by 57 year old Michael Garrett, also of Hazel Crest, IL.

Gary was cited for alleged failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

There were two passengers in the UHAUL truck; 20 year old Ronnell Harris, of Champaign, and 22 year old Brandon Allen, of Country Club Hill, IL. Harris was not injured. Allen received minor injuries are refused transport to a hospital.