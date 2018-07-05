Unit Two Budget Year Ends

The 2018 fiscal year has ended for Bond County Community Unit 2.

The budget ended much better than anticipated when it was adopted last fall. That is because the State of Illinois came through with categorical program and grant payments.

Superintendent Wes Olson advised the school board he is working on the budget for fiscal year 2019.

That resolution to pay bills until a new budget is approved was passed by the board.

Also during the June meeting, the board took care of a loans and transfers.

A total of $150,000 was transferred from the working cash fund to the Illinois Municipal Retirement and Social Security fund, $40,000 was transferred from working cash to the operations and maintenance fund, and interfund loans of $38,300 and $39,000 were approved from the working cash fund to the TORT insurance fund.