Unit Two Interested In Property

The Bond County Unit 2 school board has the desire to own the property that formerly housed the Countryside Vet Clinic.

The building and land are across from the Unit 2 administration building on the south side of Illinois Rt. 140 in Greenville.

At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a resolution, on a 6 to 0 vote, to enter into negotiations for the property.

Superintendent Wes Olson presented a summary of the proposal, which would allow the superintendent to negotiate for the sale of the property. The proposal totals $175,000 with a closing cost not to exceed $15,000. Olson said district officials have talked about using the property in a number of ways, particularly to alleviate space issues at Greenville Elementary School. Preparing the facility for student use would require additional funds.

Board President Dr. Edmar Schreiber said the plan falls into the board’s focus on facilities and the objective of providing space, as needed.

It was noted that the property is contiguous with land currently owned by Unit 2.

Superintendent Olson told WGEL the district could use money from the facilities sales tax to purchase the property.