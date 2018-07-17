Unit Two Personnel Action

At Monday’s meeting of the Bond County Unit 2 school board, personnel items were addressed.

Three resignations were approved.

Sarah Elliott resigned as a Kindergarten Readiness Program aide at Sorento School, Taryn Flake resigned as a part-time KRP aide at Greenville Elementary School and Hannah Potter resigned as a special education aide at GES. Elliott remains an infant toddler specialist in the Unit 2 Parent Education Program.

Sarah Walker was hired as a full-time aide in the Preschool For All Expansion Grant KRP program.

Rehired, after being honorably dismissed earlier in the year, were Laura Ganzer-Kapp as secretary at GES, and aides Aaron Snider, Tomi Traub, Erin Cervellone, Jessica Dos Santos, Ariel Snider, Leigh Ann Long and Tracy Woker.

Natalie Balducci was hired as a KRP summer office worker retroactive to June 27.

Tessa Weidner, special education aide at the high school, was granted a leave of absence from August 15 to August 27.

Mike Nance was approved as a volunteer coach in the Greenville Junior High baseball program.