Unit Two Student Registration

With the new school year right around the corner, student registration information has been released by Bond County Community Unit 2.

Online registration opens July 23 and will continue through August 8.

Parents can log onto Skyward Family Access to complete online registration.

Current students anywhere in the Unit 2 district plus new district students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, who do not have Internet access at home, should register at the high school library on Wednesday, August 8 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

High school students who are new to the district will register on Friday, August 10, but must have an appointment. Call 618-664-1370, extension 408, starting August 1, to obtain an appointment.

For more registration information visit www.bccu2.org. School supply lists are also available on the site.