Upcoming Park District Programs

The Kingsbury Park District has three special activities coming up in July.

Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry tells us about the children’s art workshop, July 16 through 20. The workshop will be led by Amy Gruner. Kids will make new projects every day, tailored to the child’s ability and age. Hours are 9 to 10:30 AM. The class will be in the recreation room at the KPD office and costs $50 per person.

This Friday is the deadline to register for the art workshop. That is also the deadline to sign up for a flamenco dance class, July 23 through July 27. The class will meet from 9 to 10 AM in the Patriot’s Park meeting room.

The fee is $20 for KPD residents and $30 for those out of district. Emma Eppard is instructor for the dance class.

There are two more cookie decorating classes this summer. For this Monday’s class, registration must be completed no later than Friday.

Curry said the classes are fun, beginner courses to teach children about proper cleanliness, cookie decorating supplies, and decorating techniques. The class is for kids going into first through sixth grade and costs $26 for in-district participants and $31 for out of district participants. Classes are held in the building at Patriot’s Park. Kids will leave with six cookies they made themselves.

Registration can be done in-person at the park district office, 630 East Route 40, or online at www.KingsburyParkDistrict.com.