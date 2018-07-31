Vandalia Man Injured In I-70 Crash

A Vandalia man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 Monday evening.

Illinois State Police say Benjamin Morris Ray, age 45, of Vandalia, was eastbound at the 61 milepost exit ramp at Vandalia when he was distracted and did not see a semi truck stopped near the top of the ramp. Ray’s vehicle, a Chevrolet truck, struck the rear of the semi-trailer. Ray sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Fayette County Hospital.

The semi driver, 42 year old Jeremy Don Dutton, of Washington, Arkansas was not injured.

Ray was cited for alleged failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.