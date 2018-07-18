Water Safety On Wheels

Be on the lookout for the newest addition to the MedStar Ambulance Service fleet. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project partnered with Med Star Ambulance Service to include water safety logos and messages on their newest ambulance. To promote water safety, the ambulance features the “Life Jacket Worn – Nobody Mourns” logo on each side. In addition water safety awareness messages are located on the side and back doors.

“Public safety is our number one priority and this partnership will help the Corps and MedStar increase public awareness and safety,” said Joe Smothers, Assistant Project Manager at Carlyle Lake. “This is a unique way to increase water safety awareness and support the Corps’ water safety mission.”

The ambulance will be used year-round and will service Carlyle Lake and surrounding areas.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.