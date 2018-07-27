West Nile Virus In Fayette County

West Nile Virus showed up in Fayette County. Fayette County Health Department Director of Environmental Health Jody Smith said routine mosquito testing identified the first West Nile Virus positive batch in Fayette County for 2018. The samples were collected in rural Beecher City July 24 and Smith tested them July 25. The detection of the West Nile Virus indicates the continued need for people to protect themselves from mosquitoes. To help protect yourself, avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active especially between dusk and dawn, use insect repellant that contains DEET, report standing water in ditches or other areas, and eliminate standing water on your own property.

Bond County has not had any positive tests for West Nile Virus.