Accident On Rt. 127 Wednesday

A Greenville woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident, northwest of Greenville early Wednesday morning.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the rollover crash at 2:40 a.m. It was along Illinois Rt. 127, about five miles north of Patriot’s Park.

Bond County EMS took the woman to Holy Family Hospital in Greenville for treatment, and according to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, she was transferred to a hospital in Springfield.

The name of the victim has not been released pending completion of the official accident report by the sheriff’s department.