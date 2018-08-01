Accident Victim Identified

Illinois State Police have identified the Hamel man who died from injuries received in a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 55 near Illinois Rt. 143.

He is 76-yeaar-old Dean Burrus.

At a road construction site, Burrus’ car travelled off the interstate, struck the rear of a parked state police car, continued on and hit an unoccupied IDOT crash attenuator.

Burrus was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old female trooper in the state police car was seriously injured. Also a resident of Hamel, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

State police indicated the identity of the female trooper was not being released as a safety precaution.

The traffic crash remains under investigation.