August Unit 2 Personnel Update

At Monday night’s meeting of the Bond County Unit 2 school board, Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said the new school year, which began for students last Thursday, is off to a good start. He said this is his favorite time of year and thanked everyone who made it a great start to the year.

Additional personnel items for the 2018-19 year were approved by board members.

Deborah Evans was hired as a special education teacher at the high school for five hours per day. She remains a special education aide for two hours per day at the high school.

Brandy Haas was approved as a special education aide at Sorento School, pending successful completion and receipt of para-professional credentials from the Illinois State Board of Education.

A leave of absence was granted to Janet Watts, special education aide at the high school, from September 9 to about October 22.