Back To School Safety Tips

School starts soon. Here are some safety tips for students riding buses and bicycles or walking to school. Stay five steps back from the curb until the bus stops completely. Hold onto hand rails getting on and off buses, be sure clothing and backpacks do not get caught on hand rails, and remain seated while on the bus.

If walking to school, choose a safe route. Children younger than age ten should cross streets with an adult. When crossing streets, stop at the curb, look both ways for moving cars, and walk not run across the street. Never enter a street from between parked cars or from behind bushes or shrubs. Drivers may not be able to see you.

If you ride a bicycle to school, plan a safe route with your parents. Wear a properly fitting helmet with the safety strap fastened. Follow all traffic signs and rules of the road. Learn proper hand signals and use them and walk your bike across streets.