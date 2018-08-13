BCHD Back To School Clinic

Bond County Health Department held a Back to School Clinic on July 24th and July 31st, offering immunizations and dental exams to Bond County students. In conjunction, Dr. Hannah Strong of HSHS Medical Group and Holy Family Hospital provided free examinations for students requiring physicals to return to school. Hollace Eckhardt and Brittney Snider were the lucky winners of a backpack and Cali Lamczyh capturing the top prize of a new bicycle.

Bond County Health Department and HSHS Medical group would like to wish all Bond County students a safe and healthy school year!