Bethalto Man Sentenced To Life In Prison

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced this afternoon than a Bethalto man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually assaulting two family members.

On May 17th, a Madison County jury convicted Michael S. Burgund (d.o.b. 12/11/1982) of five counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child following a seven day trial at the Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Michael S. Burgund (d.o.b. 12/11/1982) was found guilty of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. Jury selection began Tuesday, May 8. During the trial, jurors heard testimony from several witnesses including Detective Mike O’Neill from the Alton Police Department, and Kim Mangiaracino with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center. Jurors deliberated for three hours before finding Burgund guilty.

Burgund, who was charged on April 5, 2011 after he walked into the Alton Police Department and admitted he committed the crimes for which he was later charged, was found guilty by a Madison County jury on December 10, 2012 of five counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Burgund was originally sentenced to Life in Prison by Chief Judge Ann Callis. Burgund appealed this decision on March 11, 2013 and the Appellate Court granted a retrial on November 22, 2016.

“The Citizens of Madison County can rest assured, knowing that their State’s Attorney’s Office and the men and women of our local law enforcement never give up in our quest for justice for victims and our community,” said State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons. “This evil man has now been convicted of these horrible crimes by two separate juries. Hopefully for the victims and their families, the nightmare of being forced to relive the abuse through the trial process can now come to an end, so they can heal and move forward in their lives. Fortunately, the two young victims have the love and support of their family who can help them continue on the lifelong path of recovery from the abuse they suffered. We will keep them in our prayers.”

Assistant State’s Attorneys Crystal Uhe, Chief of the Criminal Division, and Kerri Davis, of the Violent Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case in front of Circuit Judge Kyle Napp who sentenced Burgund to mandatory natural life in prison. Normally, the maximum penalty for a Class X felony is 6-30 years; however, due to the number of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault counts filed, as well as the fact he committed the crime against two victims, Burgund faced a mandatory natural life sentence.