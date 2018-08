In their meeting Tuesday morning, the Bond County Board approved two purchases.

One for a new ambulance, a 2018 AEV Trauma Hawk Custom Type III ambulance with Power-LOAD and Power-PRO XT cot, for the county Special Services District. Cost of the ambulance is $173,539.97.

The other purchase was for a request by the Highway Department to purchase a new mower, a John Deere CX15 from Sloan’s in Litchfield, for $18,296.24.