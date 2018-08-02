Bolen Returning To Speak At FCC

Those attending services this weekend at the Greenville First Christian Church will see a familiar face.

Pastor Darryl Bolen will preach at all three services.

He said Greenville will always be his home he is looking forward to returning home and seeing friends.

Bolen retired last summer, after nearly 44 years at First Christian Church. Darryl and his wife, Sally, live in the St. Charles, Missouri area. He said he has been busy since moving from Greenville. He has spent a lot of time with his family and done a lot of traveling. He also preaches and speaks a lot at various events.

Weekend services at First Christian Church are at 6 p.m. Saturday, and 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.