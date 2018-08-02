Bond County 4-H General Projects Show Held July 7

At the General Projects Show 4-H on July 7, Bond County 4-H members met with expert project judges in conference style judging. Members have more than 200 project options to select from, at the General Show all of them except live animals and public speaking, were on display at the General Projects Show.

Judges selected State Fair Delegates and Alternates, along with Division Champion recipients.

Members representing local 4-H at the Illinois State Fair will participate in the State General Projects Show on August 10. For more information about Bond County 4-H, please call the University of Illinois Extension office in Greenville at 618-664-3665.