Bond County Demo Derby Results

A large crowd attended the Bond County Fair car demolition derby Saturday night.

There were 22 cars in the Old School Division.

Finishing in first place was Paul Neely of Greenville. He claimed the top prize of $2,000.

The Mad Dog Trophy went to Cody Grotts of Mulberry Grove.

Blake Klenke of Germantown was second with Anthony Bone of Greenville, third; Travis Blevins of Pocahontas, fourth; Terry Ahrens of Breese, fifth; Cody Kluemeke of Bartelso, sixth; Stan Todd of Bartelso, seventh; Eric Klenke of Germantown, eighth; Matt Oglesby of Greenville, ninth; and Travis Henkle of Breese, 10th.

The Compact Division had 13 cars.

Finishing first and winning $500 was Tim Loggins of Smithboro.

Seth Strotheide of Greenville was second, Colton McGuire of Greenville, third; Cole Utlaut of Greenville, fourth; and Riley Lape of Vandalia, fifth.

Nine cars competed in the Stock Class. First place went to Renee Mains of Greenville. Josh Bingham of Greenville was second, and Cody Mains of Greenville, third.