Bond County Fair Opens Thursday

It’s a milestone year for the Bond County Fair.

The first one was held in 1948 so it’s the 70th anniversary of the event.

The fair begins Thursday and extends through Tuesday.

Those visiting the fairgrounds will notice a change in the landscape, as the old, long wooden structure that had recently been the food stand for Mulberry Grove high school, has been torn down. In its place is a big tent which will be the beer stand, now operated by the fair association.

Also new to the fair is the Wooten Rodeo from Missouri, which will be at the grandstand Sunday night; the addition of a two-wheel drive class in the truck pull, a special display from the Bond County Historical Society about the fair and county history, Farmer Appreciation Day activities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and a 70th anniversary reception for past queens on Monday evening.

Other grandstand events are the Little Miss Pageant and Talent Show tonight, tractor and truck pulls Friday night, demolition derby and power wheels derby Saturday night, rodeo Sunday night, and queen and junior miss pageant Monday night.

The big fair parade is Tuesday night, to be followed by fireworks at dusk.

The Antique Farm Machinery Expo runs from Friday to noon Sunday.