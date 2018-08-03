Bond County Fair Talent Show & Little Miss Pageant

The Bond County Fair Talent Show was held Thursday night with two girls in the competition.

Kourtnie Gudgel, age 11, won first place in the Junior Division, singing the song “Jealous Of The Angels.” She is the daughter of Sandra Gudgel of Greenville.

Kourtnie will represent Bond County in the state talent contest at Springfield in January.

The runner-up in the Bond County show was Ava Schaeffer. She sang a medley of songs from the “Sound of Music.”

Ava is the eight-year-old daughter of Tom and Kristy Schaeffer.

There were no entries in the senior division.

Following the talent show at the grandstand was the Little Miss Pageant.