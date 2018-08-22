Bond County Veterans Memorial Brick Program

The deadline to purchase bricks this year to honor veterans at the Bond County Veterans Memorial is approaching.

Tony Koonce said the deadline to have the bricks put in for presentation on Veterans Day this year is August 31st. Applications are available at local banks or you can contact Koonce or John Gillard. Bricks can be purchased in honor or memory of anyone in Bond County who served in the military and has/had an honorable discharge.

Koonce said a brick is a great way to recognize someone who served our country in the military.

The cost for each brick, with up to three lines inscribed, is $100. Proceeds are used for the maintenance of the Veterans Memorial, and the purchase of replacement flags.

Koonce said unveiling new bricks is a highlight of the Veterans Day and Memorial Day programs at the memorial.

The Veterans Memorial was started in 1997 and currently has about 1,040 bricks honoring local veterans. Once again, the deadline for this Veterans Day is August 31.