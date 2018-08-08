Bradford National Bank Adjusting Hours Due To Construction

In an effort to better serve their customers, Bradford National Bank will be adjusting their hours in Greenville while construction is underway on Idler Lane.

Beginning Wednesday, August 15, Bradford National Bank will extend their drive-up hours from 8am until 6pm Monday thru Friday at the main bank, located at 100 E. College in Greenville. Meanwhile, the Bradford National Bank on Idler Lane will close at 4pm for the duration of construction.

With traffic patterns shifting numerous times during the construction, the bank elected to extend their hours at their downtown location to better serve their customers.

Anyone with questions or concerns, please call 618-664-2200. The bank asks for your patience and understanding as work continues on Idler.