Bradford National Bank Fun Run To Support Local Organizations

The second annual Bradford National Bank Color of Money Color Run will be held on Saturday, September 29. The race kicks off at 8am.

This year, 100% of all the race entry fees will be donated to the Bond Count Foster Hope and the Bond County Backpack program supporting our area schools.

There will be a 5K run and a one mile fun run. Shirts will be provided to each participant and everyone who finishes will receive a medal. Additionally, we will award the top finishers in each category.

Cost for the 5K is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the race. Cost for the one mile fun run/walk is $10 or $15 on race day. Online registration is available at www.BradfordBank.com.

BoCo RunCo is once again partnering with the bank to manage the race registration and the race day timing.

BNB Community Relations director Randy Alderman said, “This is a fun way to raise money for local organizations, who are in need of funding and is just another way that Bradford National Bank is giving back to the community.”