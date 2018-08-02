Carlyle Lake Weekend Activities

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake is preparing for a fun and safe weekend. Whether you enjoy fishing, camping, boating, bike riding or other outdoor activities, Carlyle Lake offers an abundance of recreation opportunities. While participating in water related recreation activities, always wear your life jacket. Over two-thirds of people who drown never had any intention of being in the water.

Carlyle Lake offers a variety of late summer hunting opportunities starting with squirrel season which opens Wednesday, 1 August 2018. Shooting hours are ½ hour before sunrise to ½ hour after sunset. The daily bag limit is five and the possession limit is ten, you may possess no more than twice the daily bag limit. All public lands around the lake are open to hunting with the exception of developed recreation areas and a 100 yard buffer zone around the recreation areas and other posted areas marked “NO HUNTING.” Both shotguns and .22 rim fire rifles are permitted on Corps of Engineers public lands to hunt squirrels.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers educational programs in the campgrounds and at the beaches every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the recreation season. Presentations are free and open to the public.

Friday, 3 August:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Campground Charades

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Clever as a Fox

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Spooky Spiders

Saturday, 4 August:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Spooky Spiders

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Campground Charades

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Clever as a Fox

Sunday, 5 August:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center has exhibits and brochures to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jackets are available at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center through the “Life Jacket Loan Program.” For a $5.00 deposit, a life jacket can be borrowed for the day. When the life jacket is returned in good condition, the deposit will be refunded. Please remember to always wear your life jacket when in, on, or around the water. Life jacket loaner stations are also available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.